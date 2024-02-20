Sedated Owner's Rs. 2.5 Crore Diamonds Swiped by Servants in Mumbai, Later Apprehended in Bihar

Two servants have been arrested from Bihar for running away from their employer's house in Mumbai with jewelry worth around Rs 2.5 crore. Both of them committed the theft by administering sedatives to the owners and their families. A week after the incident, the police nabbed both the accused from Bihar. Aadhaar card helped the police in catching these thieves.

Police have recovered stolen items from the arrested thieves. The accused have been identified as Neeraj alias Raja Yadav (19) and Raju alias Shatrughan Kumar (19). On February 10, both allegedly mixed sedatives in the food of their owners and family members in Mumbai's Khar area, after which they fled with valuables from the house.

Police said the incident came to light on February 11 when the 55-year-old complainant owner found diamond jewelry missing from his flat. Meanwhile, my family was rushed to the hospital after waking up from their slumber and started vomiting said the complainant owner. A case was also registered against the servants under other sections, including theft.

The police then nabbed Raja Yadav and Shatrughan Kumar last Monday with the help of records and technical help on their Aadhaar cards. Both were arrested from Bihar. Both were arrested under sections 328, 381 and 34 of the IPC.