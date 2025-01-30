Sexual Harassment in Mumbai Local: Man Arrested for Flashing Teen at Sanpada Station, Another Held for Stalking Woman on Train

The two separate incidents of sexual harassment took place on Mumba local train and at the railway station. In the first case where, the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested an accused for flashing at a 17-year-old college girl at Sanpada station in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 29.

The accused, identified as Murtuza Bhanapurwala, a resident of Byculla, was arrested by Vashi GRP Senior inspector Rajesh Shinde told TOI. The incident took place when the girl was sitting on a bench at the railway station and waiting for the local train to arrive when the 50-year-old accused, seated adjacent to her, flashed at her.

The victim called the emergency helpline number of Mumbai Railway Police, after which the GRP cops arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him.

In another case of sexual harassment on a Mumbai local train, where a stalker allegedly touched a 32-year-old woman in the first-class ladies' compartment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Panvel train on Monday evening. According to the complainants, when the train reached Nerul and Seawoods stations, the accused, identified as Kamble, who was in an adjacent general compartment, allegedly deliberately touched a woman by inserting her hand through the iron grille partition.

The woman raised an alarm and complained about the railway helpline number. She even claimed that she had messaged her complaint on a WhatsApp group of RPF. After the train reached Panvel station, the accused was detained by the RPF cops, and an offence was registered against Kamble at Panvel GRP.