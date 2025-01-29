Navi Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Ragpicker Raped, Found Alone at Ghansoli Station

A 14-year-old ragpicker girl was found alone sitting at the Ghansoli railway station platform in Navi Mumbai. She was sexually assaulted by some unidentified person, said police. Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case of rape and sexual assault.

According to the TOI report, a GRP female officer spotted a girl sitting alone at the bench of Ghansoli railway station. After questioning the girl, it was found that she was sexually assaulted by some unidentified men, but she didn't know where the incident took place.

The woman cop took her to the Vashi GRP station, after which she was taken to NMMC hospital in Vashi. Her medical test confirmed she was sexually assaulted. GRP booked the unidentified accused persons under several sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for rigorous imprisonment for not less than 20 years, which may extend to imprisonment for life.

The victim has been given a shelter home for accommodation in Navi Mumbai. A relevant secant of the POSCO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Efforts were on to identify the victim and her family and to nab the culprits.