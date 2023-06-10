Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as NCP working presidents

NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the newly elected working Presidents of the party. During his address at the 25th Party Foundation Day in Delhi, Pawar revealed the names while keeping Ajit Pawar without any assigned responsibilities for now.

Supriya Sule has been entrusted with the electoral responsibility for Maharashtra, Haryana, and Punjab, while Praful Patel has been assigned the responsibility for overseeing a few other states.

(This is a breaking news, more details are awaited)