Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: ’Duplicate Shiv Sena Is the One That Has Hurt the Soul of Balasaheb Thackeray, Says Milind Deora

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are holding their respective Dasara rallies in Mumbai on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Both factions aim to showcase their strength and have begun to exchange attacks against each other in anticipation of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally is scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park, while the Eknath Shinde faction will gather at Azad Maidan.

On Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan, party MP Milind Deora said, "People want to take Balasaheb's ideology and his work forward. A large number of people have come here under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. The duplicate Shiv Sena is the one that has hurt the soul of Balasaheb Thackeray."

The Election Commission is anticipated to announce the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections following Dussehra, with political parties believing that the polls may take place in mid-November. In this context, the Dussehra rallies provide an ideal platform for major political parties to demonstrate their strength and signal the start of the election campaign in Maharashtra.