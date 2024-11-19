Shiv Sena's Worli Candidate Milind Deora's Car Checked By EC Officials At Mumbai's Marine Drive (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and party candidate from Mumbai's Worli constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Milind Deora, shared a video on Tuesday on his social media handle showing Election Commission officials searching his car.aking to X, the Shiv Sena MP stated that his car was randomly stopped and searched by Election Commission officials on Mumbai's Marine Drive."I wholeheartedly support their efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and free and fair elections. A robust democracy thrives on such vigilance," he wrote.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has pitted Deora against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Aaditya, former state minister, is seeking re-election in Worli. Notably, a few days ago, Aaditya’s father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his displeasure after Election Commission officials searched his helicopter. Voting in Maharashtra is set to be held tomorrow.

Mumbai: Election Commission officials searched the car of Milind Deora, Shiv Sena leader and Worli Assembly candidate, on Marine Drive pic.twitter.com/vwx4yUAkfJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2024

There are 288 Assembly constituencies in the state. Voting will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM. The election campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections ended on Monday, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aiming to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition seeking a strong comeback. Results of Maharashtra Elections 2024 will be declared on November 23.