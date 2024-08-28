Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: MVA To Stage Protest March in Mumbai on September 1, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will organize a march in Mumbai on September 1st. The demonstration aims to protest against the recent collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue.

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has criticized the official explanation for the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue at Malvan Fort. Thackeray condemned the assertion that strong winds were responsible for the incident, labeling it as "the height of shamelessness." He argued that the explanation is not only insufficient but also offensive.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha empire founder, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 of last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

An FIR has been lodged against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil in connection with the recent collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue. The complaint was filed by an assistant engineer from the Public Works Department (PWD). According to the FIR, the PWD had notified Navy Commander Abhishek Karbhari on August 20, reporting that the nuts and bolts used in the statue’s structure were found to be rusted.

