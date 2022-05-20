Shocking! Family ousted from village lodges complaint against Shiv Sena leader

A shocking case has come to light in which the Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai, have banned a family from attending public events. Shiv Sena sub-division chief and branch chief have banned the Mokal family and now the victim's family has sought justice from Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde. In Mumbai, the financial capital of the country and the city of the well-educated, a shocking pattern was unleashed on the family by the Gramsath Mandal. The family has been expelled as they did not attend the villagers' meeting.

Shri Gavdevi Gramastha Mandal, Shimpoli in Borivali West has made this shocking resolution. Vicky Mokal and her family have been banned from attending public events. Also, they are not allowed to visit Gavdevi and keep the palanquin near the door. The victim's family has now demanded government court justice in this regard.

Vicky Mokal has lodged a complaint with the social justice minister and the police, demanding justice. The letter states that the family was under pressure from the villagers to withdraw the case filed earlier by Mokal's daughter-in-law. Also, the Mokal family has said in the complaint that they were expelled from village at the behest of Shiv Sena's Borivali Deputy Divisional Chief Damodar Mhatre and Branch Chief Sunil Patil.