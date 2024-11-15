Sikhs in Mumbai Celebrate 555th Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 with Three-Day Festivities

The Sikh community in Mumbai is celebrating the 555th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, from November 13 to 15. The city’s gurdwaras are hosting a range of events, including prabhat pheris (morning processions), nagar kirtans (devotional processions), devotional music, and langar (community meals). Notably, kirtankars and poets from Punjab have been invited to participate.

Large gatherings will be held in areas such as GTB Nagar, Dadar, and Ghatkopar, with a major pandal set up at Khalsa College grounds in Matunga to accommodate thousands of devotees. Gurdwara Dhan Pothohar in Santacruz is preparing to host over 20,000 people for a day of kirtan and langar, according to joint secretary Bunty Anand.

Manmohan Singh Ratti, president of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Mumbai, Dadar, mentioned that several sevak jathas, Sikh institutions, and sangats from across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are enthusiastically participating in the celebrations.

The celebrations began on November 13 with a grand nagar kirtan procession that started from GTB Nagar, Sion, and made its way to the Dadar gurdwara. Thousands of Sikhs, including schoolchildren, participated in the procession, which was led by jathedar Amrik Singh Thikriwal.

In Kharghar, the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha and Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya are hosting a three-day event (Nov 13-15) featuring various activities such as Rehras Sahib, aarti, traditional Punjabi poetry recitals, kirtan, katha, a medical camp, and a blood donation drive. Bal Malkit Singh, executive chairman of the academy, emphasized the focus on promoting unity, peace, and devotion through these celebrations.