Southwest Monsoon 2025 Advances Over Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Other States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, Bengaluru, remaining Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, west-central and northern Bay of Bengal and northeastern states.

Update on Advance of Southwest Monsoon 2025, today on 26th May 2025:



❖Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, , remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2025

As per the head of climate research and services at IMD, KS Hosalikar, said, "The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through key locations such as Mumbai, Pune, Sholapur, Kalaburagi, Mahbubnagar, Kavali, Agartala and Golpara. Conditions remain favorable for the monsoon to advance into remaining areas of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bay of Bengal, northeastern states and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next three days."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: IMD Mumbai Director Shubhangi Bhute says, "For the first time in history, we are witnessing the monsoon entering Mumbai as early as May 26. This is the earliest onset ever recorded in the city. South Mumbai received the highest rainfall, with Colaba recording… pic.twitter.com/IEEoFZNF0M — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

Monsoon advances early in Maharashtra, including in Mumbai for the first time in history. IMD said that the South Mumbai recorded highest rainfall on Monday. "For the first time in history, we are witnessing the monsoon entering Mumbai as early as May 26. This is the earliest onset ever recorded in the city. South Mumbai received the highest rainfall, with Colaba recording 135 mm... Given the current cloud development, an orange alert has been issued," said IMD Mumbai Director Shubhangi Bhute.