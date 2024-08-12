Special Campaign in Mumbai: Over 1,100 E-Bikes Penalized for Traffic Violations, Rs 1.63 Lakh Fine Collected

Mumbai has seen a rise in e-bike riders flouting traffic rules, jeopardizing both their safety and that of others. In response, authorities launched a 'special campaign' from August 9 to August 11 to address the issue of unruly and rule-breaking e-bike riders in the city.

During the special campaign by the traffic police, cases were registered under the Indian Penal Code against 221 e-bike riders for violating traffic rules. A total of 290 e-bikes were seized in this action. Additionally, action was taken against 272 individuals for riding e-bikes in the wrong direction. Action was also taken against 491 e-bikes for jumping signals and 252 for driving e-bikes in no-entry zones.

Moreover, the traffic police took action against 161 e-bikes where local offenses (LAC) were registered, such as signal violations by e-bike riders or causing traffic obstruction by parking anywhere. Through this campaign, a total of 1,176 e-bikes were targeted, and a fine of ₹1.63 lakh was collected.

Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Traffic Police, has appealed to the public that if they observe any e-bike rider or delivery boy violating traffic rules in such a manner, they should report it to the Mumbai Traffic Control Branch's helpline.