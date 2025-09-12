SpiceJet Kandla–Mumbai Aircraft Loses Wheel After Take-Off, All Passengers Safe

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai encountered a rare incident on Thursday, September 12, when an outer wheel was found detached on the runway after take-off. Despite the issue, the aircraft continued its journey without any further complication and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, a SpiceJet Spokesperson.

According to a spokesperson, the aircraft made a smooth landing and taxied to the terminal under its own power. All passengers disembarked the plane safely, and no injuries were reported during the landing process.

Meanwhile, in a recent incident, a portion of the inner window panel near seat 10A of Air India flight AI-874 came loose just before takeoff, causing panic among passengers onboard. The life-threatening incident occurred on Saturday, raising concerns about the safety of the people who travel by air and the airline’s maintenance standards.

The flight scheduled to depart at around 8.30 pm was preparing for takeoff when a passenger onboard at seat number 10A noticed the window panel shifting unnaturally, according to the Pune Mirror.

Air India confirmed that it had taken note of the complaint and ordered an inquiry. “The matter is under investigation. Passenger safety remains our top priority,” an airline spokesperson said in a brief statement.