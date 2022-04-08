St Strike: Attack on my house unfortunate, but we are ready for discussion; reacts Supriya Sule

The attack on my house is unfortunate. NCP MP Supriya Sule has said that this will be the first such incident in the culture of Maharashtra. Today, a group of ST workers suddenly came to the premises of NCP president Sharad Pawar's house and started agitation. She has reacted to the whole incident.

MP Supriya Sule said that this would be the first such incident in the culture of Maharashtra. The attack on my house is very unfortunate. But we are still ready to talk to the protesters. The issues cannot be solved by throwing chappals or stones, issues can be solved only through discussion.

After the incident that took place in front of Sharad Pawar's house in Mumbai, Supriya Sule confronted the protesters. She had appealed to the protesters to discuss the issue several times. But the protesters were not in a position to listen. After that Supriya Sule went inside the house.

Supriya Sule thanked Mumbai Police for protecting her family after the attack.

Police presence outside Sharad Pawar's residence was low. Taking advantage of this, the staff entered the premises of Pawar's house directly and started shouting slogans near the door. It is said that Sharad Pawar's wife and granddaughter were in the house at that time.