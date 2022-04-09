ST Strike: Gunratna Sadavarte sent to 2 days police custody

Gunratna Sadavarte has been remanded in police custody for two days in connection with the attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar's house. Gunratna Sadavarte was arrested yesterday, Friday night and was produced before the Fort Court today. Gunratna Sadavarte has been remanded in police custody for two days while 109 others have been remanded in judicial custody.

The ST workers, who were protesting at Azad Maidan, suddenly staged a protest outside the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak yesterday. This has created an atmosphere of tension across the state. Today, a statewide agitation is being carried out by the NCP against yesterday's incident. Sadavarte has been blamed for the attack.

On Friday afternoon, a mob of more than 100 workers attacked NCP president Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak bungalow. Protesters hurled stones and slippers at Sharad Pawar's house. Police also detained few protestors. The mastermind behind the attack is being investigated. Gunaratna Sadavarte, a lawyer for ST employees, was arrested and questioned by the police. Sadavarte was later arrested late at night.