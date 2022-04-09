ST Strike: 'I can be killed, democracy is being strangled', says Gunratna Sadavarte

The strike was called off after the High Court on Thursday ordered the protesting ST workers to return to work by April 22. On Friday afternoon, a mob of more than 100 workers attacked NCP president Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak bungalow. Police have arrested Gunratna Sadavarte, a lawyer for the workers. He was later produced in court today. Gunratna Sadavarte was brought to the court around 12 noon. At that moment, he saw his daughter and hugged her. He criticized the state government while interacting with the media from the car. Democracy is being strangled by the government. The rights of a lawyer are being attacked and democracy is being strangled. "I could be killed," Sadavarten said.

Meanwhile, protesters hurled stones and slippers at Sharad Pawar's house on Friday. Gunaratna Sadavarte, a lawyer for ST employees, was arrested and questioned by the police. Sadavarte was later arrested late at night.

After the arrest of Gunaratna Sadavarte by the police, his wife Jayashree Patil-Sadavarte has leveled allegations against the police administration and Sharad Pawar. Jayashree Patil has accused Sharad Pawar of doing dirty politics. Jayashree Patil has also claimed that the arrest of Gunaratna Sadavarten is illegal. She reacted to the media after police arrested Sadavarte. "No procedure was followed in my arrest," Sadavarte said. He also said that Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil would be responsible for any danger to my life. ST workers dis not attack anyone, said Sadavarte.