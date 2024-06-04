Suicide of IAS Officers' Daughter in Mumbai Linked to Depression

In Mumbai, the daughter of an IAS officer couple has committed suicide. Her name was Lipi Rastogi (27). Lipi was the daughter of IAS officers Vikas Rastogi and Radhika Rastogi. She jumped from the 10th floor of a building. Police sources reported that the girl was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment. Lipi was studying LLB in Haryana and was depressed due to failing her exams.

A police officer stated that Lipi lived with her parents and younger sister in the Suruchi Building, located in front of the Mantralaya. Lipi was studying LLB in Sonipat, Haryana, and was depressed due to her failure in the exams. Sources revealed that Lipi was in her 2nd year but had not cleared some subjects from the 1st year, which led to her depression.

Sources also mentioned that a counselor in Haryana had checked Lipi and had emailed her parents, warning that Lipi might commit suicide, which made her parents take special care of her.

Read Also | Mumbai: Daughter of IAS Couple Vikas and Radhika Rastogi Jumps To Death From Suruchi Apartment, Near Mantralaya

On Monday morning at 4 am, Lipi jumped from the 10th floor of Suruchi Building, resulting in her death on the spot. A police officer said that Lipi was immediately taken to GT Hospital after the jump, where doctors declared her dead. The police found a suicide note in her room in which she wrote that she was responsible for her death.

Sources revealed that Lipi had left a long suicide note with an emotional message for her parents and younger sister.

Lipi's father, Vikas Rastogi, is the Principal Secretary in the Maharashtra Education Department, while her mother, Radhika Rastogi, is the Principal Secretary in the State Home Department.

In a similar incident in 2017, the 18-year-old son of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Milind and Manisha Mhaskar committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area.