'Take immediate action against those who insult Ketki Chitale on social media', demands Chitra Wagh

Actress Ketaki Chitale wrote a controversial post on Facebook against NCP President Sharad Pawar. After this post, NCP workers in the state have become aggressive. A case has been registered against Ketaki Chitale in various police stations. Ketaki Chitale was arrested by the police on Saturday. Ketaki was produced in a court in Thane today. The court remanded her in police custody till May 18. Opposing Ketki Chitale, the NCP workers have become very aggressive.

There are various reactions on social media as well. Against this backdrop, BJP leader Chitra Wagh has posted a tweet. Also in this tweet, she has demanded immediate action against those who abused and insulted Ketaki Chitale on social media. Chitra Wagh said that action was taken against Ketaki Chitale. Immediate action should be taken against the men and women who used abusive language and threatened to kill her, such a demand has been made by Chitra Wagh. Also, the law is the same for everyone, said Chitra Wagh.



