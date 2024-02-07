Taps and Other Items Worth 12 Lakh Stolen from CSMT Station's Toilet-Washroom

Mumbai: A bizarre theft took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. Taps and other items worth Rs 12 lakh have been reportedly stolen from the toilet and bathroom of CSMT railway station. A new air-conditioned toilet was recently built near the station for long-distance trains and the theft took place from there. When the railway officials came to know about the incident, they went and inspected the toilet-bathroom and they were all shocked.

The Times of India has reported this and central railway officials suspect that the work was done by an insider. About 70 items, including jet spray, toilet seat covers, taps, bottle holders, and stopcocks, were stolen.

The theft is believed to have taken place between February 5 and 6. "The possibility of contract workers being involved in the theft cannot be ruled out. Since CCTV is banned in toilets, it is difficult to trace the thieves," the official said. Each jet spray costs Rs 1,600 and the 12 stolen items are valued at Rs 19,200. Apart from this, six coins worth Rs 28,716 are also missing. Interestingly, the AC toilet was opened for passengers only on January 4.