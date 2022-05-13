Temporary relief to Nawab Malik, Court gives permission for treatment in private hospital

Nawab Malik gets temporary relief from Mumbai Sessions Court although he was not granted bail for medical reasons, his request for treatment in a private hospital has been granted by the court. Therefore, Nawab Malik will now be treated at Criti Care Hospital in Kurla. Nawab Malik will also have to bear the cost of police cover along with the treatment.

Mumbai Sessions Court has granted temporary relief to Nawab Malik. He is being treated at a private hospital. Court has allowed only one family member is allowed to be present during the treatment. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik had applied for bail in the Sessions Court for medical surgery. Malik's lawyer had sought permission for the surgery due to kidney problems. Malik had filed a bail application on medical grounds. Finally, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted him temporary relief.

His lawyers had claimed that Malik should be treated at a private hospital as soon as possible instead of at JJ Hospital. However, he was opposed by the Directorate of Recovery (ED). Rahul Rokade along with Malik's medical report. ED officials were instructed to report whether the facility has the required facilities. I have kidney disease and my legs are swollen. Apart from that there are many diseases. Malik had sought bail for six weeks as he wanted to undergo permanent treatment at a private hospital for kidney disease.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 in connection with a financial transaction involving Hasina Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in a land deal in Kurla. Since then, Nawab Malik has been in judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail.