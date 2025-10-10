Thane Man Arrested by Mumbai Airport Customs for Smuggling Rs 2 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok

Mumbai: 34-year-old man from Thane got arrested by Mumbai Airport Customs officers for allegedly smuggling Rs 2 crore worth drugs sourced from Bangkok. Accused, admitted to Customs officers that he agreed to smuggle drugs for a small payment of only Rs 5,000. Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), on Thursday got tip about passenger Imran Khan, a driver by profession, might be carrying the ontraband items, after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok.

According to FPJ report, authorities carried search of accused baggage, were officers found that it was filled with various types of chocolates, food items and toys. After finding several items outside the baggage, officers discovered four plastic packets containing a green-colored substance suspected to be hydroponic marijuana. Khan was found in possession of 2,003 grams of hydroponic weed, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 2 crore. He admitted to arriving from Bangkok and acknowledged knowledge, non-declaration, concealment, recovery, and seizure of the narcotics, stating he was to receive Rs 5,000 for his involvement.

Accused was remanded to judicial custody on Friday after his advocates, Arun Gupta and Ashish Ashok Singh, argued on his behalf. Authorities stated the accused was aware of the severe penalties for smuggling hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying and apprehending the accused's key associates.