Thane Woman Arrested at Mumbai Airport for Smuggling 154 Exotic Animals, Including Anaconda and Iguanas

In a major wildlife smuggling case, the Customs Department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, has arrested a woman passenger from Thane after 154 exotic animals were found in her possession. The seized species include anacondas, iguanas, tortoises, lizards, and raccoons.

According to officials, the woman’s movements at the airport appeared suspicious, prompting Customs officers to intercept and inspect her baggage. During the search, officers discovered several live exotic animals hidden inside her luggage.

All rescued animals have been handed over to the Rescuing Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAW) for medical examination and rehabilitation. Officials confirmed that many of the seized animals belong to species listed under endangered and protected categories.

The Customs Department has informed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) about the case, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the animals.

The accused woman has been booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and placed under arrest. Authorities have also stated that arrangements are being made to repatriate the rescued animals to their countries of origin.