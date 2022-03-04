This summer temperature is rising in Mumbai city; The temperature has reached 37 degrees in Mumbai

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai city and suburbs has started rising. On Thursday, the temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 37.1 degrees. According to Indian Meteorological Department scientist Krishnananda Hosalikar, the maximum temperature recorded on March 3 was 33 degrees in Colaba and 37.1 degrees in Santa Cruz. March 3 is a hot day. If you look at the March record so far, the temperature rises during this period. Such changes in temperature occur when one season ends and another season begins. - If the winds blowing from the Arabian Sea towards Mumbai stabilize in the morning, they do not heat up. This is the wind that stabilizes in the afternoon when it heats up. - The maximum temperature in Mumbai is increased due to hot winds. At present, due to this change in seasons, the temperature in Mumbai will increase.

The maximum temperature will rise in Maharashtra between 5th and 8th March. The temperature is likely to rise again from Friday, March 11 with some relief on March 9 and 10. - said by Manikrao Khule, meteorologist.