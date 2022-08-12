Two youth drown in Mithi river in Mumbai, one dead

An unfortunate incident has taken place when two youths who came to visit Dargah in Mahim, Mumbai, got swept away in the Mithi River. In the middle of the night one of the boy was standing on the creek when his foot slipped and he was swept away. When another person rushed to save him, he too was swept away. Due to high tide in the middle of the night, the fire brigade could not carry out rescue work. However, as soon as the water receded, the body of one was found near the shore, while the search for the other is underway. The names of those swept away are Javed and Asif.

Javed and Asif Mahim, two youths from Kurla, had gone to the dargah. After praying in dargah, both of them went to Mahim's creek nearby. While going home in the middle of the night, both of them went to the creek to defecate. At that time one of the two lost his foot and fell into the creek. Other jumped into the creek to save him, but he also drowned. As soon as the incident was reported, fire brigade and police were immediately called. But in the middle of the night there was heavy rain in Mumbai. There was also high tide. Due to high tide in the middle of the night, the fire brigade could not carry out rescue work. But as soon as the water receded in the morning, the body of a young man was found near the shore. The search for another friend is still on. Firefighters and police are searching for the second youth.

Currently, the state is witnessing heavy rains. Rivers have flooded in many places. Life has been disrupted in some places due to this rain. In some places, agricultural crops have also been affected by this rain. Meanwhile, there has been heavy rain in the area including Mumbai. Along with Marathwada, some districts of Konkan, West Maharashtra and Vidarbha continue to receive heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, according to the forecast given by the Meteorological Department, a yellow alert has been given in the state of Konkan and West Maharashtra today.