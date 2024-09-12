Uber Black Relaunched In Mumbai With Additional Benefits For Passengers

Uber has announced the return of Uber Black, starting in Mumbai. This premium service will be priced 30-40% higher than Uber's current top-tier option, Uber Premier. The company anticipates strong interest from corporate travelers.

Uber Black will feature high-end vehicles and highly-rated drivers, offering a premium experience with options like quiet mode, temperature control, and luggage assistance. Riders will benefit from extended wait times and a five-minute grace period for pickups without incurring additional waiting fees.

Originally launched in 2013 with luxury cars like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi, Uber Black later shifted to models such as the Toyota Innova, Honda City, and Toyota Corolla. Uber operates with over 1.1 million active drivers across 125 cities in India.