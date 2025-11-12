Uddhav Thackeray Opposes Three-Language Policy, Says Hindi Should Not Be Compulsory from Class 1

Shiv Sena UBT leader and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has opposed the three-language formula, taking a firm stand that Hindi should not be made compulsory from the grade 1, informed Tribhasha Sutra Committee Chairman Narendra Jadhav while talking to the media.

Jadhav also informed that the state's Tribhasha Sutra Committee will submit its report to the state government on December 20. Against this backdrop, he met Thackeray. Jadhav said that Thackeray had presented his position during this meeting that Hindi should be used, but it should not be made compulsory from the beginning. Dr. Jadhav is interacting with leaders, educationists and citizens to know the public opinion regarding the language policy. A detailed discussion was held with Uddhav Thackeray on the three-language formula and other issues in school education.

Work on preparing the final report of the Language Committee is underway, and feedback will be included in it. In the next few days, they will organize public opinion meetings in Pune and Nashik. The state government was supposed to submit the report by December 5, but Jadhav clarified that the report will be submitted by December 20 as the number of visits to some places in the state has increased.

According to the preliminary findings, 95 percent of the people who have registered their participation so far are insistent that Hindi should be made compulsory from class 5, not from class 1. He clarified that the report will be prepared only for the benefit of the students. Uddhav Thackeray had a misconception that this committee has been formed for compulsory Hindi. However, I explained to him that this is not the case, Jadhav told reporters.