University of Bristol Chooses Mumbai for Its First Overseas Campus, Set to Open in September 2026

University of Bristol’s campus will soon be built in Mumbai. Admissions at this university will start in 2026. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved University of Bristol in the UK’s appeal of opening a branch in Mumbai, the officials said on July 29. An official statement states the Mumbai Enterprise Campus, set to begin in summer 2026, will be the university's first foreign campus. It's a momentous occasion and a first in international education for the University, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year and open the doors of its new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus.

On the fifth anniversary of India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University of Bristol received a letter of intent from the Indian government to establish a new Enterprise Campus in Mumbai.

Why did the University of Bristol select Mumbai?

Officials said that Mumbai has a good reputation in the education world. It has a strong hold in technology, innovation, and arts. These areas closely align with the university’s strengths. The campus will be built near central Mumbai.

The university is expected to begin its operations by September 2026. In this campus students will learn how data, AI, and immersive technologies converge, focusing on innovation and interdisciplinary education, and inclusion. Initial courses will focus on Bristol's global competence in data science, economics, finance and investment, immersive arts, and financial technology, before expanding to computer science and AI, business, and management. The university also intends to give scholarships through its famed Think Big programme, reported PTI.

Evelyn Welch, Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, said “We are overjoyed to announce our plan to establish a new campus in Mumbai, which would signify a watershed moment in our 150-year history and a powerful, globally inclusive future that we are happy to construct in collaboration. Developing an in-country base has long been part of our worldwide strategy, and it supports our objective to become a top 50 global institution. We launched the UK's most powerful supercomputer in Bristol about two weeks ago, and we plan to establish our new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus next year. At such a critical time for the University, we are excited to create collaborations around the world that will have substantial impact.”