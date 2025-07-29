Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Foreigner Mobbed for Selfies, Sparks Online Outcry Over Tourist Safety

A video of a foreigner being mobbed for pictures by men at Mumbai’s Gateway of India has gone viral. The video is raising concerns over the safety of the tourists, especially female tourists, in India. In the video an Indian man is seen casually asking and then taking a selfie with the foreign woman. He placed his hand on her shoulder while taking a photo with her. And then many others try to click selfies with her. She is surrounded by a large group of men taking selfies without her clear consent.

At a certain point, over 15 men are seen encircling the tourists. The woman appears to be a little overwhelmed. Despite the intrusive situation the woman maintains calm and even jokes by saying, “Rs 100 per photo,” in the end of the viral clip. This remark was seen as a clever way of diffusing the tension by many citizens.

Watch the video here:

अमेरिका ने कुछ दिन पहले महिलाओं के लिए ट्रैवल एडवाइज़री जारी किया था कि भारत में अकेले घूमने ना जाएं, वरना हिंसा और बलात्कार हो सकता है 🚨🚨



देखिए कैसे विदेशी महिला पर्यटकों के कंधे पर हाथ रख कर सेल्फी ले रहे हैं जैसे ख़ुद की पत्नी हो 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/5PQwGYeXG1 — Saral Vyangya (@SaralVyangya) July 27, 2025

Internet Reacts:

This incident has sparked outrage on the internet. Many people are condemning the behaviour of all the men. People are calling it a disrespectful act that is damaging India’s global image. Several users on X, noted that the woman appeared to be uncomfortable. Many highlighted that such invasions of personal space can be distressing. There is yet no official indication on whether any action has been taken against individuals involved, nor is it clear when the video was recorded.

अपने देश की छवि को खराब न होने दे कृपया करके बाहर से आए हुए विदेशियों के साथ गलत बर्ताव न करे। ऐसा करने से हमारे देश की छवि खराब होती है। — Saadhu Yadav (@Arunyadav12345) July 27, 2025

अपने ही देश में एके विदेशी के साथ फोटो खींचने के चक्कर में बिक गए 😡🤬🤬 — Vimlesh Kumar✨ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VimleshKum21098) July 27, 2025

@theskindoctor13@dranuj_k@KartiPC watch this real danger to society, humans abusing the foreign tourist. AB tumhari jaban kyu bandh ho jati hai? yaha bhi bolona kuch apne illiterate mind se nikalo kuch — Dilthi Gujarati (@dilthi_gujarati) July 27, 2025

Sharma karo tum jese logo ke karan bharat me logo ne travel karna kam kar diya — Ritesh (@solvep1) July 27, 2025

Because of people like these the country is getting a bad name. Put people like these in jail @DelhiPolice@Uppolice@MumbaiPolice — Aj namo (@Ajnamo97) July 28, 2025

This video has gone viral a month after the United States issued a Level-2 travel advisory for India. The advisory issued by the US State Department urges American citizens to stay alert while visiting India due to an increase in crime and terrorism. It asks people to stay cautious and warns of heinous crimes like sexual assault in crowded tourist areas, markets, and transport hubs.

The advisory cautions that terror strikes could happen with very little or no warning and that rape is one of the crimes in India that is increasing at a great speed. Tourists, especially ladies, are advised by the guidelines to avoid travelling alone, be vigilant in public areas, and keep up with local events. Additionally, when in the United States, visitors are advised to maintain regular communication with U.S. embassies or consulates and to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrolment Program (STEP).