Uran: Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Sea Route Ticket Prices to Increase by Rs 25 for Monsoon Season

Uran: Passenger ticket prices on the Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka sea route will be increased by Rs 25 from Sunday. The hike is done every year for the Monsoon season. This will make sea travel as expensive as it is every year.

Every year during the rainy season, passenger transport ticket prices on the Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka sea route are increased. Last year too, ticket prices were hiked during the Monsoon season. This year too, the Water Transport Industrial Cooperative Society has increased the ticket price for the Monsoon season from Rs 80 to Rs 105. The half-ticket price has also been increased by Rs 9. The hike will be applicable from May 26 till August 31, said Nitin, Mora port inspector.