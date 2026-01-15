'Use Oil Paint': CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Claims of Erasable Marker Ink Being Used Instead of Indelible Ink (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to voters, including MNS chief Raj Thackeray, claiming that erasable marker ink is being used by the Election Commission for municipal polls instead of indelible ink. Speaking tothe media after casting a vote in civic polls, he said if the Election Commission want to use oil paint, "go ahead."

Earlier, MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleged that marker ink can be easily removed, raising serious concerns about how polling officials would prevent duplicate or double voting. Several videos shared by voters from Mumbai and other municipal corporations have claimed that the ink can be erased using cleaning lotions.

"The ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. If you use a hand sanitizer, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then go back inside and vote again. A new rule has been implemented for campaigning," Raj Thackeray had said.

"This shows that the government can do anything to stay in power. We don't call this an election when someone comes to power through such fraudulent means. I appeal to the people, the Shiv Sena workers, and the Matoshree Sena workers to be vigilant about all these things. A person was caught casting a vote twice," Raj Thackeray stated.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "...I have already raised this issue; now it should be handled carefully. See if anything is being altered, see what is happening in front of you. If there is any objection, it should be taken up with the Election…"

CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have already raised this issue; now it should be handled carefully. See if anything is being altered, see what is happening in front of you. If there is any objection, it should be taken up with the Election Commission."

"If something needs to be used, it can be used. I say, if you want to use oil paint, go ahead. Elections must be fair, but creating unnecessary controversies over every little thing is wrong," said CM.

Similar to complaints reported during Pune’s PMC elections 2026 voting today, Mumbaikars have alleged that the temporary marks can be easily wiped off with water or rubbing. This has concerned potential double voting.

Ink-marks being made on Voter's fingers by using 'marker pens' instead of Govt manufactured indelible ink, is easily wearing off by the simple use of 'Nail Polish Remover' as I demonstrate, in this video.

Totally Unacceptable. Elections are being reduced to a farce.…





What is this @MaharashtraSEC ? You are using a marker instead of indelible ink which is easily removable even 2 hours after voting. We tried removing it using sanitizer and it was easily wiped out. Who will ensure it doesn't make way for fake or duplicate voting #BMCElections2026

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also reacted on claims rejecting reports claiming that the indelible ink marks on voters’ fingers were being wiped off. The BMC chief had acknowledged the matter. The civic body said in a statement that such media reports were factually incorrect. It also asserted that BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had not commented in this regard.

“The municipal commissioner has not made any statement whatsoever about indelible ink being wiped off after voting. Therefore, there is no factual basis to the reports being circulated in the media,” the BMC administration said.

As per procedure, polling staff apply indelible ink to one finger of the voter’s left hand at the time of casting the vote on the electronic voting machine at the polling station. Voting is underway at across 227 wards since 7.30 am on Thursday, and will continue untill 5.30 pm. The result for the same will be announced on Friday, January 16.