Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Arrives in Mumbai After Successful Trial Run from Ahmedabad

Vande Bharat Train remains popular among Indian passengers, with services running across the country and receiving positive feedback. Indian Railways has launched various versions of the Vande Bharat train, such as the Amrit Bharat Train and Vande Bharat Metro. A sleeper version of the train is also in the works, with trials already taking place after its initial announcement. The first sleeper train recently arrived in Mumbai. The sleeper Vande Bharat Train has been tested in different regions, successfully completing a trial run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central. Passengers are eager to discover the sleeper train's features and services.

India's new premium sleeper Vande Bharat train is designed for passenger comfort. Its braking system, air suspension, and coupler force in the sleeper coaches have been tested, and the train can travel at speeds of up to 180 km/h. It is expected to replace the Rajdhani Express while offering modern amenities and improved safety features. While the exact route for its first journey hasn’t been confirmed, there are speculations about it running between Delhi-Mumbai or Delhi-Kolkata.

The train will include comfortable sleeping berths, clean and modern toilets, high-speed Wi-Fi, reading lights, and fast mobile charging stations. The first prototype, built by BEML, will have 16 coaches, consisting of 11 AC3 tier, 4 AC2 tier, and 1 AC first-class coach. Ticket prices are likely to be 10 to 15 percent higher than those for the Rajdhani Express.

Railway officials have indicated possible routes for the first Vande Bharat train in Maharashtra. D.R.M. Vinayak Garg from Nagpur mentioned that proposals for routes, including Nagpur-Mumbai and Nagpur-Pune, have been submitted to the Railway Board.

The final decision will be made by the Railway Board, but there is strong support for these proposals. Construction of the sleeper Vande Bharat train is advancing rapidly, and a decision will be made once the train is ready.