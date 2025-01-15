Mumbai: BMC Achieves Major Milestone in Carnac Bridge Reconstruction; 550-Ton Iron Girder Shifted Near Masjid Bunder

Mumbai: In a significant step towards the reconstruction of the historic Carnac Bridge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully moved a 550-metric-ton iron girder by 9.30 meters within its municipal limits near Masjid Bunder Railway Station. This trial operation, conducted on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, marks a critical milestone in the rebuilding of the 154-year-old bridge.

The Carnac Bridge, which connects P. D'Mello Road and serves as a vital transport link for South Mumbai residents, is undergoing a complete overhaul due to its deteriorated condition. The BMC is carrying out the work in coordination with Central Railway.

The trial run involved precise technical efforts to shift the northern girder, with the next phase of moving it further into railway limits awaiting a five-hour block approval from the Central Railway administration. "This task is technically challenging, requiring the guidance of specialized experts," said Uttam Shrote, Chief Engineer (Bridges).

Deputy Chief Engineer (Bridges) (City) Mr. Rajesh Mule and other officials, staff, and workers were present during the operation.

The girder components, weighing 550 metric tons, were assembled at the project site before being shifted. The BMC has confirmed its request for a block from Central Railway to proceed with installing the girder over railway tracks. Once approval is granted, further work will be completed promptly.

The Carnac Bridge is a critical lifeline for commuters in areas like Masjid Bunder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Mohammad Ali Road. This reconstruction project, led by the BMC, aims to ensure the safety and convenience of commuters while preserving the legacy of this historic structure.

For residents, this progress brings hope of timely completion, ensuring smoother and safer travel in the bustling heart of Mumbai.