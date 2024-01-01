Vasai Station: Bomb Scare Triggers Panic, Train Evacuated

Vasai: New Year's celebrations turned chaotic at Vasai railway station on Sunday after a bomb scare on a local train from Virar to Churchgate. The entire train was evacuated after passengers reported a suspicious bag in a ladies' compartment. The dog squad and bomb squad rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough inspection of the bag. Fortunately, nothing was found inside.

The incident caused confusion for about 45 minutes. The train was stopped at Vasai station and all passengers were asked to deboard. A large contingent of GRP and RPF personnel were deployed at the station to maintain order.

According to sources, the bag belonged to a passenger who accidentally left it behind. The train was later taken to a safe track and allowed to proceed. Earlier, there were reports of a bomb being found in the luggage compartment of the train, but these were later found to be false. The ladies' compartment was searched after the initial reports, and the bag was found near the gate and placed on a rack. The security forces evacuated the entire train as a precautionary measure.