Vasai-Virar Land Scam: ED Summons Former Municipal Commissioner Anil Pawar, 5 Others After Recent Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anil Pawar and five others in a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal construction of 41 buildings on 60 acres of government land reserved for sewage treatment and as dumping grounds. This comes after a recent raid by the central agency at 12 locations linked to Pawar. During the raid, the ED recovered Rs 1.33 crore cash, property documents, and digital devices.

According to the news agency IANS, five of Pawar's relatives and associates have also been summoned and asked to join the probe. Pawar will provide crucial information about the clearance given to various construction projects during his tenure as Municipal Commissioner of Vasai-Virar.

Pawar was posted on Monday (July 28) as CEO of the Mumbai Metropolitan Slum Rehabilitation Authority. The next day after taking charge, ED raided 12 of his linked locations, including relatives, and seized cash, documents, and digital devices for further investigation.

The ED raided Pawar's apartment in the Deendayal Road area of Vasai, where he and his family live. According to the Indian Express report, when a central agency official visited his home, Pawar's family closed the door from inside and did not open it for more than half an hour.

After requesting several times, ED officials finally had to call local police, who then forced open the door with the help of a key maker, making way for the central investigative team to raid the premises. ED officials suspect that by indulging in such an act, the family bought time, and there is a high possibility that the suspect bureaucrat may have deleted some conversations with his associates.

ED searched Pawar's Virar residence a day after he was accorded a farewell. According to the Indian Express Report, this was the third round of searches conducted by the ED in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation region in connection with the illegal construction scam case.

Earlier, the central agency searched the premises of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation officials, builders and their associates, liaison officers, architects, and middlemen who allegedly coordinated between builders and VVMC officials.