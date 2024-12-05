Vegetable Price Hike: Drumstick Prices Soar to Rs 400 Per Kg, In Mumbai

Vegetable prices have been soaring for the past couple of months, and the recent surge in drumstick prices has made it difficult for many homemakers to afford it. The retail price of drumsticks has reached Rs 400 per kg, a figure vegetable retailers say is unprecedented.

Since the onset of winter, the price of drumstick pods has sharply increased, with rates reaching new heights in both wholesale and retail markets. At the wholesale market in Vashi, drumsticks are being sold for Rs 120 to Rs 240 per kilogram, but in the retail market, prices have surged past Rs 400 per kilogram. The situation has become so dire that consumers are paying Rs 20 to Rs 30 for just one pod.

This price surge, attributed to rising inflation, marks a historic high as drumsticks have never been priced this high in retail markets. As a result, many families have had to remove drumsticks from their regular diet due to the steep costs.

Despite the high prices, there has been an increased demand for drumsticks due to growing awareness of their health benefits. However, with supply failing to meet this demand, prices have escalated even further.

On Thursday, 9 tons of drumsticks arrived at the Vegetable market in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), offering a temporary relief to some extent. However, the reduced availability of drumstick pods continues to push prices higher, leaving many consumers struggling to afford this once-common vegetable.

Meanwhile, prices of other vegetables like flowers, beans, bell peppers, and tomatoes are also commanding high prices. According to traders, there will be relief from soaring vegetable prices in the next 15 days when supply will increase.