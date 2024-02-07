Video: Mumbai Airport Customs Seized Over 6.33 kg Gold Worth Rs 3.49 Crore Concealed in Purse, Mobile Charger and Hairdryer

On February 6 and 7, the customs department seized 6.33 kg of gold worth Rs 3.49 crore at Mumbai International Airport. A video shared by the Mumbai Customs-III X (formerly known as Twitter) official handle shows officials recovering 24K Rhodium-plated gold from a passenger.

The one-minute 4-second video clip depicts officials recovering 24 karat Rhodium-plated gold, collectively weighing 6.33 kg, concealed in various items, including clothes, a mobile charger, a purse, a hairdryer, and corner piping of a check-in bag. The video shows officials breaking a mobile charger and hairdryer to recover the gold.

Watch Video Here:

On 6-7 Feb, 24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 6.33 Kg Gold valued at 3.49 Cr from Indian Nationals across 5 different cases. Gold was concealed on the body, in the clothes worn, mobile charger, purse, hair dryer and corner piping of check in bag. pic.twitter.com/A0eJdKZ2iI — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) February 7, 2024

Earlier, on February 3, Mumbai Customs officials seized 24 KT gold dust and 24 KT jewellery valued at Rs 43 lakh from an Indian national travelling from Dubai. "Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs on February 3 seized 24 KT gold dust and 24 KT jewellery valued at Rs 0.43 crore from an Indian national travelling from Dubai," Customs said in a release. The gold was ingeniously concealed in chocolate boxes and baby powder containers carried by the passenger.