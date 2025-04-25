Viral Sighting of Tesla Cybertruck Near Mumbai Stirs EV Enthusiasm (Photos)

There was a buzz about the Tesla Model Y being tested on Indian roads. Now the spotlight is on Tesla’s Cybertruck. A Cybertruck was recently spotted on the outskirts of Mumbai, and now people are hoping that the Electric Vehicle Giant will soon make its way in India. An all-electric pickup truck was spotted near Mumbai. It was being transported on a flatbed trailer. X handle of Tesla Club India shared a post about the Cybertruck being spotted in India. The post read, “@Cybertruck in India. Seems like someone has imported a @Tesla Cybertruck from Dubai temporarily. Spotted on outskirts of Mumbai.”

A picture of the same has been posted online. Rumour has it that this electric pickup will follow the Model Y and Model 3 in India. A closer examination of the picture, however, uncovers the mystery. The car was not camouflaged and had Dubai license plates. This clearly indicates that the Cybertruck was not a Tesla test vehicle but rather was privately imported, most likely in accordance with the Carnet de Passages en Douane, which permits the short-term importation of automobiles for private use.

The post on social media went viral. A user commented, "Cool. I see them a few times every week in and around Toronto. Love to see more in India." Another user wrote, "Awesome! Glad to see updates from India. Potentially the 2nd biggest market for Tesla after China."

Will this be road legal, or will it require some modifications? Answering this X handle of Tesla Club India posted, “LHD, so can't have permanent registration. It's a temporary import using carnet for few months, then it would go back to Dubai.”

As of now, there has been no official announcement about the launch of the Tesla Cybertruck in India. However, a few days ago, testing of Model Y was conducted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. That test was a hint about Tesla’s increasing presence in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a conversation about potential collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation on April 18. The discussion also covered important topics from their last meeting in Washington, D.C. earlier this year. Taking to X, PM Modi posted, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

Stating that he would be visiting India, Elon Musk posted, It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!