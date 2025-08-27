Virar Building Collapse: 15 to 20 People Feared Trapped After Portion of Ramabai Apartment Falls on Chawl in Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway

A portion of the Ramabai Apartment building in Virar East, Mumbai, collapsed late Tuesday night, August 26, falling on a nearby chawl. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm, and it is feared that 15 to 20 people are trapped under the collapsed rubble. The fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched rescue operations. So far, nine people have been rescued and admitted to the nearby hospitals.

The Ramabai Apartment is located in Naringi Vijayanagar, Virar East, and houses many families. The decades-old four-storey building weakened, and part of it suddenly collapsed on the interview nights of Tuesday and Wednesday, directly falling on the adjoining chawls and causing a major accident.

The incident created panic among the citizens in the area. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams, including the fire brigade, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police and NDRF reached the spot and began rescue operations.

Many people sustained injuries in the incident. So far, nine people have been pulled out of the debris and admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital, Virar Rural Hospital, and Prakriti Hospital for treatment. Authorities fear that 15 to 20 people are still trapped. Police, municipal officials, and local residents are engaged in rescue efforts. Due to the narrow road leading to the collapse site, JCBs are unable to reach and debris is being cleared manually.

According to locals, one wing of the two-winged structure collapsed while there was a birthday party function of a one-year-old girl on the fourth floor of the wing, due to which the load may have increased. No official confirmation of fatalities has yet been received.