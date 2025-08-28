Virar Building Collapse: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Tragedy, Assure Assistance to Victims

In an building collapse at Virar's Palghar Seventeen people and one-year-old girl died. This tragic accident occurred after portion of illegal four storey building collapsed on August 27. Following this incident police has arrested a builder. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the tragic collapse of residential apartment. He has assured all possible assistance to those affected.

In his X post PM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Prime Minister assured that the authorities are extending all possible support to the victims and those impacted by the mishap. "Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Palghar, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," said the Prime Minister on X.

The death toll from the incident has climbed to 15, with nine others injured. Rescue teams are currently searching for two residents who remain missing, officials said on Thursday. According to officials, a portion of the Ramabai Apartment, a four-storey building in Virar East of Palghar district, collapsed late on Tuesday night. "15 people have died. Nine people are injured and are being treated. Residents here say that two people are missing and rescue operations are on to find them," Sanjay Hirwade, Additional Commissioner of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, told reporters.

Tragically, a one-year-old child succumbed while being transported to the hospital. Emergency services, including the fire brigade and local police, are actively involved alongside NDRF teams. Authorities have set up barricades to maintain crowd control and are assessing the structural integrity of adjacent buildings. Several residents in adjoining buildings have been temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred around 12:00 a.m., when the rear portion of the building collapsed onto an adjacent chawl, trapping multiple residents beneath the debris.