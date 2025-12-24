Virar Traffic Update: 4-Km-Long Jam Brings NH 48 to a Standstill Towards Dahisar Check Naka

A massive traffic jam stretching nearly four kilometres was reported on National Highway 48 around 5 pm, as vehicles moved from Virar towards the Dahisar check naka via the ghats. The congestion caused long delays, leaving commuters stranded for hours. A video showing the extent of the traffic snarls was shared by the Instagram handle virarmerijaan. In the clip, vehicles can be seen standing bumper-to-bumper across a long stretch of the highway. The narrator in the video also cautioned commuters planning to use this route to avoid the highway and consider alternative routes to prevent inconvenience.

Also Read: Look Back 2025: From WEH to JVLR, Mumbai’s Traffic Hotspots That Tested Commuters’ Patience All Year

Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway (NH 48)

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, part of National Highway 48, remained in the spotlight in 2025 due to repeated traffic breakdowns. In October, an extensive traffic jam on the NH 48 stretch in Palghar district left over 500 students and commuters stranded for nearly 12 hours while schoolchildren were returning from a picnic. The incident prompted several schools to cancel future outings amid fears of similar gridlock. Problems continued even after that episode, leading residents of Saunavghar village in the Virar–Vasai belt to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying constant jams and poor road conditions had made everyday life extremely difficult.

Dahisar Check Naka

Dahisar Check Naka remained a chronic congestion point, causing daily frustration for commuters during peak morning and evening hours. Although authorities had proposed shifting the toll booth to ease traffic flow, the relocation carried out in November moved it by only about 20 metres, resulting in little improvement. Commuters continued to report heavy delays between the Dahisar East Metro station and the Thakur Mall stretch on the Mira Road side, with similar congestion in the opposite direction. The marginal shift failed to resolve fundamental issues related to traffic load and road planning, leaving motorists stuck in long queues.