‘Visit Temple To Apologize or Pay Rs 5 Crore’: Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again received a threat under Lawrence Bishnoi’s name. Police sources report that Mumbai Police’s Traffic Control Cell received a threatening message allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi. According to the police, the message sent to the Traffic Control Room claims, "This is Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother speaking. If Salman Khan wishes to stay alive, he should either visit our temple to apologize or pay us Rs 5 crore. If he fails to comply, he will be killed. Our gang is still active."

The police revealed they were informed about the threatening message late last night when an officer on duty at the Traffic Control Room read it. Authorities are currently working to trace the individual behind the message.

This is not the first time Salman Khan has received threats on his life. A few days ago, a firing incident took place outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments. Soon after, his close friend Baba Siddique was also killed. Following this incident, Salman Khan’s security had been tightened.

Previously, Mumbai Police’s WhatsApp Helpline Desk received a similar threat against the Bollywood actor, demanding Rs 5 crore. In this case, the police arrested an individual from Jamshedpur. The sender, allegedly on behalf of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, stated that if Salman Khan wants to end enmity with the Bishnoi gang and stay alive, he must pay Rs 5 crore. The message warned against taking it lightly, adding that if he does not pay, he may face a fate worse than that of Baba Siddique.