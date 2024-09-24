Water Leakage in Mumbai Metro: Commuters Share Videos of Rainwater Entering Train

Unusual scenes have emerged in the Mumbai Metro as rainwater was seen coming inside from ceiling gaps on Tuesday. Mumbaikars travelling in the metro train recorded the incident and posted it on social media. The Maharashtra's capital received unpredicted heavy rainfall during the interviewing nights of Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Due to heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday, rainwater was seen dripping from the roof of the Mumbai Metro train's compartment, and its video was shared widely on social media websites.

The viral video received several reactions and jokes from the netizens. One of the X users sparked a joke by saying, "Unique way to clean metro."

A similar incident occurred in the Delhi Metro and it was withdrawn from service by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Keeping in mind the water leakage incident of Delhi Metro another user said, "Shukr hai is baar Delhi metro nhi tha."

However, following the viral video, Mumbai Metro said that it had withdrawn the train from service today after the station staff had highlighted this concern with the train.

We regret the experience, @shivangisahu05. The station staff had highlighted this concern with the train. Accordingly the specific train was withdrawn from service for a prompt inspection and fix. #haveaniceday — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) September 24, 2024

