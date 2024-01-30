Water Scarcity Looms Large Over Mumbai, Storage Falls by Five to Seven Percent Compared to Previous Year

Mumbai: The water anxiety of Mumbaikars will increase in the new year. At present, only 55 per cent of the water stock is left in all the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. This stock has decreased compared to the last two years and Mumbaikars are facing water shortage. Of the seven lakes, central Vaitarna and Modak Sagar lakes have water storage below 50 per cent. With the water stock in other lakes also depleting rapidly, there are signs that the water crisis for Mumbaikars is deepening.

In Mumbai, the water storage capacity of all the seven lakes of Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Central Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi is 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million liters. However, at the beginning of the new year, the water stock in all the seven lakes has decreased further. As of January 8, 2024, the water storage in all seven lakes was 55.21 per cent, or 7,99,147 million litres. In 2023, 60.49 per cent, i.e., 8,75,856 million liters of water, was left during the same period, while in 2022, the water storage during this period was 62.97 per cent or 9,11,436 million liters.

At the end of December 2023, the total water storage was 80 per cent. Till October last year, the lake area had received continuous rainfall. Therefore, the water storage was satisfactory. However, sources said the water stock has dwindled this year due to inadequate rainfall and other reasons. Careless use of water, evaporation, and leakage in reservoirs are the reasons behind this. A large amount of water is being wasted as the number of leakages in the water channels has also increased. Overall, Mumbaikars will have to use water carefully.

The leak session continues:

Mumbai receives water from seven lakes through large water channels. There are small water leaks in many places. Since 2022, the civic body has received a total of 55,000 complaints of water leakage. The leak is wasting a large amount of water.

Water storage is less than half:

The water storage in Modak Sagar Lake has decreased to 44.97 per cent. Last year, the same stock was 59 per cent. The total storage capacity of this lake is 1,28,925 million liters, which is currently 57,977 million liters.

The water storage of Central Vaitarna is 1 lakh 93 thousand 530 million liters. At present, 36 per cent or 69,742 million litres of water is stored.