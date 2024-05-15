Weather Update: Heatwave to Grip Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for Two Consecutive Days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a heat wave forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, warning residents of soaring temperatures. On Wednesday, the mercury is expected to peak at 38 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is projected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius across Mumbai. With relative humidity forecasted at 63%, individuals venturing outdoors may experience some discomfort. The RMC predicts temperature fluctuations between 28 and 38 degrees Celsius, indicating the likelihood of a heat wave.

According to the RMC, on Friday, May 16, the city is likely to experience rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. Similarly, Navi Mumbai will experience weather conditions comparable to Mumbai, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius.

Over the next 48 hours, temperatures in Navi Mumbai will range between 27 and 38 degrees Celsius, with a heat wave expected.