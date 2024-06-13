Western Railway Installs Panorama Digital Displays on Mumbai Suburban Local Motor Coaches (Watch)

Western Railway has installed Panorama Digital Displays on the sides of motor coaches on Mumbai Suburban Locals, marking a successful implementation aimed at enhancing commuter experience. These dynamic panels offer real-time train service information including destination, number of coaches, and type (Slow or Fast Local), ensuring clear and prompt updates for passengers. The initiative, initially launched on selected trains, is set to expand across the Mumbai Suburban Section in the near future.

Watch:

Earlier today, commuters in Mumbai experienced disruptions in their daily travel routines as local train services were halted due to technical faults on the up through line near Vikhroli Station. This issue has led to significant delays, with several trains running behind schedule, inconveniencing passengers citywide.

Central Railway officials have assured the public that they are working tirelessly to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. However, the exact nature of the technical faults and the estimated time for restoration of normal services remain unspecified.