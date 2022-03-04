What exactly BJP leader Pankaja Munde said about OBC Reservation?

Mumbai: OBC reservation is not a threat but a threat, says BJP leader Pankaja Munde. she said that the time would not have come if the report had not been made in a serious manner. (Pankaja Munde On OBC Reservation)

The decision of there is no election without OBC reservation should come first. OBCs continue to be victims of political reservation. Nagar Panchayat elections were also held in a wrong manner. Now there are more elections for the corporation. This government has given this threat to the Maratha community, said Pankaja Munde.

Elections should not be held without OBC reservation. Pankaja Munde has also advised the government to take a few months and discuss with the Election Commission as an exceptional case and not hold elections.