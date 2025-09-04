When Is Eid-e-Milad 2025 Holiday in Mumbai? Maharashtra Govt Shifts Eid Milad-un-Nabi Holiday From September to This Date

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday has shifted the Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025 holiday after a request from several opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party leaders Abu Asim Azmi, Rais Shaikh and others, for the smooth celebration of the birth anniversary Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) amid Ganpati Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.

The holiday, as per the calendar, was originally declared for Friday, September 5, 2025, but after requests from the public and political parties in the state, Devendra Fadnavis-led state government announced the change of holiday date to September 8 (Monday). An official notification has also been issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the conclusion of the 11-day festival of Ganeshotsav 2025 on the day of Anant Chaturdashi (Immersion of the Ganesh idols), which falls on consecutive days this year on September 6. Officials observed that conducting two major festivals back-to-back will be hectic for managing the crowd, traffic and security in cities, including Mumbai.

Several Muslim organisations from the city held a meeting to address the issue and agreed to shift the procession of Eid-e-Milad 2025 to September 8 and also urged the Maharashtra government to change the date of Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday to September 8, 2025, to smooth conduct and to avoid clash between to festivals, aimed to maintain communal harmony and demonstrate unity among communities in Mumbai.

Listening to the people's grievances, the government invoked its powers under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to officially reschedule the holiday. The change only applies to Mumbai City and its suburbs, while the rest districts will observe a holiday on September 5, 2025.

The government’s order emphasised that the adjustment was made “in the spirit of brotherhood and to enable the smooth celebration of both Hindu and Muslim festivals.” The notification, issued in the name of the Governor of Maharashtra, was signed by Dilip Deshpande, Deputy Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, and directed to all administrative departments and district authorities for immediate implementation.