Who Are the Top Women Leaders in Mumbai? 2025 Hurun List Reveals All

It's official! Mumbai is the hub of female leadership in 2025, in addition to being India's financial centre. Mumbai is without a doubt India's capital of female leadership, according to the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List. Home to 38 of the 97 women honoured for their achievements in innovation, philanthropy, startups, culture, and wealth on the list. Women are changing the definition of power on their own terms, whether they be philanthropists, artists, influencers, or investors. Mumbai's roster is full of industry changemakers, from Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa, to Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Among the leading lady leaders of Mumbai are Priya Agarwal Hebbar, the chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, which is worth over Rs 1.96 lakh crore, and Devanshi Kejriwal, co-founder of Skillmatics, who is one of the youngest on the list at 28 from Maximum City. Mumbai's supremacy cuts across generations and industries, from Gen Z voices like Mrunal Panchal to influencer-founders like Masoom Minawala and legacy leaders like Nisaba Godrej and Tanya Dubash.

Also Read: Getting a Disability Certificate? You May Need to Visit a Government Medical College Now!

Mumbai dominates even when it comes to entertainment and investment. The story of how fame turns into brand equity and finance is being retold by Mumbai-based entrepreneurs Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif, as well as Shraddha Kapoor, who tops the list of celebrity investors with 94.1 million Instagram followers.

In the meantime, prominent figures in the business leadership field, Manju D. Gupta, Leena Gandhi Tewari, and Falguni Nayar, all from Mumbai, are making significant contributions to women's empowerment, healthcare, and education.

Mumbai boasts over three times as many women leaders as Delhi, which comes in second with 12. Beyond sheer numbers, the city also leads across diverse categories, ranging from professionals and first-generation wealth creators to next-gen leaders, investors, philanthropists, artists, celebrities, and influencers.