Who Is Tejasvee Ghosalkar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader and Former Corporator Joins BJP Ahead of BMC Polls

Former Shiv Sena UBT corporator from Dahisar, Tejasvee Ghosalkar, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Vasant Smriti office in Mumbai in the presence of Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam and MLA Praveen Darekar on Monday morning, December 15.

Speaking at the conference after joining the BJP, Ghosalkar said the decision was emotionally difficult. “There are many things I cannot say. It is painful to leave Uddhav-led Shiv Sena UBT that gave me my political identity. However, I have taken this step to carry out development work in my ward,” she said.

At the event, Ghosalkar added, “I want to work for development and I expect all my work to be completed under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The CBI is probing the murder of Abhishek, but the investigation is moving slowly. I hope the CM Fadnavis will ensure a faster probe and justice for me and the Ghosalkar family. I will carry out whatever responsibility the party entrusts to me.”

She praised the development carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years and said Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, has seen a major transformation under Chief Minister Fadnavis. Referring to projects such as the Atal Setu, Coastal Road, housing for BDD Chawls Worli residents, CCTV surveillance and Metro works. Ghosalkar said she decided to continue her political journey along the path of Hindutva and development.

Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam said Ghosalkar joined the party to contribute to Mumbai’s development, ensure the city’s safety and strengthen Hindutva in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

In a letter addressed to Shiv Sena UBT, Ghosalkar expressed gratitude for the support she received during difficult times. “I can never forget the love and trust you showed me. I will always remain indebted. Irrespective of caste, religion, party or ideology, I will always stand by those in need,” she wrote.

She added that after the death of her husband Abhishek, her sole aim is to serve society honestly while taking care of her children and colleagues. “You are my family, and I hope you will understand this decision taken in changing circumstances,” the letter said.

Who is Tejasvee Ghosalkar?

Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar is a former corporator of the BMC and the daughter-in-law of Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Vinod Ghosalkar. Her husband was killed in a firing incident in 2024. Ghosalkar had earlier announced that she would not contest the upcoming municipal elections, as Ward No. 1 has been reserved for OBC candidates. However, there was speculation that she might contest from Wards 2, 7 or 8.

For several days, there were reports of her possible entry into the BJP. These speculations are now set to be confirmed, with her joining the party expected to take place today.