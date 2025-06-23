Why Are Over 100 Vande Bharat Trains Being Cancelled Between Mumbai and Goa?

At present, the most popular train in Indian Railways is the 'Vande Bharat' Express. This train operates on several routes across the country and continues to receive an increasing number of passengers. Seeing this growing demand, Indian Railways has even decided to increase the number of coaches on some routes. However, there is an important update for passengers planning to visit the scenic regions of Konkan and Goa during the monsoon season. Hundreds of trips of the Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat Express are being cancelled. The Vande Bharat Express, which usually runs between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon in Goa, will see a reduced frequency due to the implementation of the Konkan Railway's monsoon timetable.

This monsoon schedule is in effect from June 15 to October 20. During this period, train speeds are reduced and schedules are adjusted due to safety concerns. High-speed trains are most affected during this period, including the Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat Express will now run only three days a week under the monsoon timetable.

Over 100 Trips Cancelled Between June and October

Due to the revised schedule, over 100 trips of the Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat Express will be cancelled between June and October. The number of passengers traveling to Konkan typically spikes during the Ganesh festival season. Additionally, many tourists prefer the Vande Bharat for its comfort and speed to enjoy the monsoon beauty between Mumbai and Goa. However, during heavy rains, visibility decreases significantly, which poses safety concerns. Hence, important instructions have been issued to train loco pilots on the Konkan route.

Revised Monsoon Timetable for Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat Express

According to the Konkan Railway's monsoon schedule: