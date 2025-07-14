Will Mumbai Central Soon Be Known by a New Name? CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds

A discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has sparked fresh attention toward the long-standing proposal to rename Mumbai Central Railway Station. During a recent session, Bhaskar Jadhav, a member of the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, demanded that the historic contribution of Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth be honored by naming Mumbai Central railway station after him. He highlighted that Shankarsheth was instrumental in bringing the first railway to India and deserves this recognition. In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that the Maharashtra Cabinet had already approved such a proposal during the tenure of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis clarified that the proposal to rename Mumbai Central Railway Station has completed all necessary procedures at the state level. It has been forwarded to the central government and now awaits final approval. He assured the Assembly that active follow-up would be carried out to expedite the process. The Chief Minister also acknowledged Shankarsheth’s significant contributions to the early development of Mumbai, including his pioneering role in the city’s rail infrastructure. The name change, once cleared, would reflect the city's historical heritage and recognize a foundational figure often overlooked in public memory.

The name change discussion emerged during a larger celebration in the Assembly following the inclusion of 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. While the focus of the Assembly session was originally on Maharashtra’s cultural legacy, Jadhav used the occasion to emphasize the importance of giving due credit to unsung heroes like Shankarsheth. The conversation also touched upon the lack of an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the CST terminus, despite the station being renamed after him years ago.

In response, Chief Minister Fadnavis informed the House that the grand redevelopment project of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is currently in progress. As per the design plan, a grand statue of Shivaji Maharaj will be installed on-site to properly represent his legacy. Fadnavis reiterated that the renaming of Mumbai Central is part of a broader cultural initiative by the state government to honor historical figures. The proposal’s final approval now lies with the Union Government, and the state leadership expressed confidence that it will be cleared soon.